BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – Filling for veteran benefits can be complicated. The Bannock County Veteran Services Department is here to help.

Starting July 13, the veteran services department will host monthly outreach sessions for people living in South Bannock County.

“We understand how difficult it can be for people living in McCammon, Arimo, and Downey to make it to our office in Pocatello, so we decided to bring our office to them,” Veteran Services Director Melissa Hartman said.

Every second Wednesday of the month, veterans and their family members can speak to a veteran advocate at the Downey Public Library, 18 N. Main Street, from 8 to 10 a.m. The first of these events will be held Wednesday, July 13.

A veteran advocate can assist local veterans connect to and apply for benefits they earned while serving the United States.

Veteran services are available in Pocatello Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The office is located on the third floor of Idaho State University’s Student Union Building, in the Veteran Student Services Center.

For more information about the Downey outreach events or connecting to veteran benefits, call the Bannock County Veteran Services Office at 208-282-4245.

