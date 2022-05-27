BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – The Bannock County Veterans Memorial Association is hosting a special Memorial Day Ceremony and free luncheon on Monday, May 30.

The ceremony will honor all of those who have been lost while serving.

Beginning at 11:00 a.m., the ceremony will be followed by a lunch provided and donated by various veterans’ service organizations in southeast Idaho.

The lunch is free to everyone, especially veterans, active-duty military, National Guard, reservists and first responders.

The Bannock County Veterans Memorial Association at located at 300 N Johnson Ave in Pocatello.

