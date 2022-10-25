BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – Bannock County Veteran Services is asking the public to share their memories of the fateful attacks on Pearl Harbor.

On Dec. 7, 1941, the Imperial Japanese Navy Air Service attacked the U.S. Naval Base at Pearl Harbor in Honolulu. The attack, which killed more than 2,000 soldiers and civilians, launched America into World War II.

More than 80 years later, most who remember the event have passed.

In an effort to preserve history and the stories of Southeast Idaho heroes, Veteran Services Coordinator Melissa Hartman is calling for anyone with a connection to the attack on Pearl Harbor to tell their story.

The idea came to Hartman after reading about Pocatello’s Sgt. James E. Johnson and his courageous service in the Korean War.

“I thought it could be possible that there are other stories like his out there that should be preserved,” Hartman said.

Hartman is specifically looking for personal accounts from veterans or their family members about the Pearl Harbor attack.

Submissions should be directed to Hartman by Nov. 18, 2022. Submissions will be documented and stored in the Bannock County Veterans Memorial Building. Submissions may be published online or in a book.

Submission Instructions:

Identify yourself or the family member you are submitting for on their behalf. Please indicate your branch of service (if applicable) and rank, as well as any other identifying information. Tell your story in detail. Tell us where you were, why you were there, what happened, and how you felt. Include a copy of any accompanying photographs. Please do not send original photographs in the mail without contacting the Veteran Services Office first. Send your submission via email or mail by Nov. 8, 2022.

Email:

melissah@bannockcounty.us

Mailing Address:

Bannock County Veteran Services

921 S. 8th Avenue, Stop 8095

Pocatello, ID 83209-8095

Phone:

208-282-4245

