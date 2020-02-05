Local News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Bannock Development Corporation visited Portneuf Health Partners Tuesday to receive a shot in the arm in the form of a $20,000 donation. Portneuf Medical Center Chief Operating Officer presented the Corporation with a check to support expansion of current business and to help recruit new ones.

Bannock Development will use that support to help attract local company expansions, jobs, and talent and help them find good business locations in Bannock County and the region.

Both groups have a history of working together. Bannock Development Corporation helped the Medical Center transition from the preceding county hospital. Portneuf Health Partners were recognized for supporting the economic development organization since constructing the Medical Center in 2011.

“Portneuf Health Partners will continue to be a strong proponent of economic development in order to grow Bannock County,” said Nate Carter, Chief Operating Officer at Portneuf Medical Center. “Bannock Development attracts business growth and employment to our community and we are happy to support that mission.” Carter presented the check for $20,000 to Bannock Development to support their efforts, including expansion of current employers and recruitment of new ones.

Shaun Menchaca, CEO of Portneuf Health Trust commented, “Supporting Bannock Development is all about bringing great jobs to our community and strengthening our local companies. A good economic environment helps create healthy communities, and we care about that. We are proud to be one of the many organizations that supports and works with Bannock Development.”