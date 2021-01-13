POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)-Bannock County Motor Vehicle office hours will begin moving back to a more normal schedule beginning Tuesday, January 19.

A new “ITD Gem System” has caused an increase in the amount of time necessary to process each transaction. Bannock County Assessor Sheri Davies said that has resulted in long lines and wait times. She said her staff is working through software issues.

The Motor Vehicle Office is expecting a heavy rush of business, since the the state extended registration renewals that expired between September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2020 to January 31 2021.

People are encouraged to renew online to help alleviate office wait times and long lines.

Beginning Tuesday, lobby office hours will be adjusted to Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Title work must be completed by 4 p.m.

Face masks are required to enter the building and patrons should maintain a 6 foot social distance from others in line. People may be required to wait outside the building.

If you have questions, call 208-236-7200.

