KIFI Bannock County Sherrif drug dog Ryder is retiring after 8 years of service.

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – After 8 years in the force, Bannock County Sheriff drug dog Ryder is retiring into the care of his handler.

On Tuesday, Bannock County Commissioners agreed to Sheriff Tony Manu’s request to retire one of the County’s 3 narcotic canines. For the adoption fee of $1, Ryder will get to spend his golden years with his handler, Corporal Nick Zweigart.

Ryder is both a narcotics and apprehension dog. He spent his first 6 years working with a different officer, but was transferred to the Sheriff’s Office and into Zweigart’s care two years ago.

“It was pretty much–he was training me. He knew what he was doing and he had to be patient with me to learn how to do the job,” Zweigart said.

During his career, Ryder has apprehended several suspects and sniffed out various drugs, like cocaine, methamphetamine and heroine.

“When he’s called, he always performs. He’s been able to locate a lot of narcotics and get those off the street,” Zweigart said.

Corporal Nick Zweigart will keep Ryder in his care for the remainder of the dog’s life.

Zweigart is excited about the next chapter of Ryder’s life, but knows the adjustment may be difficult for the hard working dog.

“That’s one thing that’s probably going to be a tough adjustment for him, is when he sees the uniform come on and I leave, that’s when he gets excited, because he knows it’s time for work,” Zweigart said.

Zweigart plans to take Ryder on adventures, like camping and hiking, to keep him active.

“I’m going to keep him busy. He’s not going to just lay around and be lazy,” Zweigart said.

Zweigart said he feels honored to be able to keep Ryder through his golden years and maintain the bond they’ve grown over the years.

“The one thing I was told when I picked him up is that he’s a very loyal dog and to treat him like you would a fellow officer. He would work his butt off for his handler, and he has,” Zweigart said.

