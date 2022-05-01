POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – On Saturday, the Bannock Youth Foundation hosted a Community Conversation for Prevention to wrap up Child Abuse Prevention Month.

Local community members including Pocatello Police Chief Roger Schei came out for the event.

They discussed how to encourage wellness for children and families, what types of support is available locally, and how to keep prevention work going throughout the entire year.

“Child abuse prevention is something that we need to work on throughout the entire year, not just during Child Abuse Prevention Month, said Bannock Youth Foundation CAPE Program Coordinator Shannon Fox. “We are looking for anybody to get involved. Having community leaders helps bring more awareness and more engagement, but we’re looking for any kind of community member to just come and learn.”

Fox says if you are still interested in getting involved with Child Abuse Prevention Month, you can enter their coloring contest that is going on until May 7.

