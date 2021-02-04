JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – A popular attraction in Jackson has decided it is time to be done.

The world-famous Bar J Chuckwagon announced on its Facebook page the 2021 season will be its last.

For 43 years, the Bar J has provided fun summer entertainment and good food to visitors.

They are currently taking reservations for this summer season which starts at the end of May and ends the first part of September.

