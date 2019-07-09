Barr could face contempt in census question battle; Pelosi demands Trump official step down over Epstein

Barr sees legal path for citizenship census question, but could face contempt charge

U.S. Attorney General William Barr says he sees a legal way to add a citizenship question to the 2020 census, despite the Supreme Court’s ruling two weeks ago. In an interview with the Associated Press Monday, Barr said the Trump administration will take action in the coming days that he believes will allow the government to add the controversial census query. Barr did not detail the plans, but a senior official said President Trump is expected to issue a memorandum to the Commerce Department instructing it to include the question on census forms. On June 27, the Supreme Court found that the reasoning provided by the administration for the citizenship question — that it would help them enforce the Voting Rights Act — was insufficient and sent the case back to the lower courts for further consideration.

However, matters could become complicated as House Democratic leadership has indicated that there will “soon” be a full House vote to hold Barr and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross in criminal contempt over their failure to comply with subpoenas regarding the citizenship question on the census form, a source told Fox News. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi blasted the citizenship question as Trump’s attempt to “make America white again.”

The Epstein web: Pelosi calls Trump Cabinet member’s resignation, Clinton distances himself

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi late Monday called on Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta to step down for what she called an “unconscionable agreement” with Jeffrey Epstein, who was charged earlier with sex trafficking in New York City federal court. In 2008, Epstein faced similar charges, and Acosta, then a U.S. attorney in Miami, helped secure a plea deal that resulted in an 18-month sentence for the politically-connected hedge fund manager. Epstein served only 13 months. The deal was criticized as lenient because he could have faced a life sentence.

Meanwhile, Bill Clinton distanced himself from Epstein Monday, as a spokesman said the former president “knows nothing” of the alleged crimes. Clinton admitted flying on Epstein’s airplane four times between 2002 and 2003 as part of his work for the Clinton Foundation but said he had not talked to him in over a decade.

Mueller has Barr’s blessing to back out of July 17 hearing

Attorney General William Barr said in an interview Monday that the Justice Department would support Robert Mueller if he decides he “doesn’t want to subject himself” to questioning from congressional Democrats at a planned July 17 hearing. Barr’s comments raised the dramatic possibility that Mueller would pull out of the questioning at the last minute — a potential coup for Democrats, as some Republicans and commentators have said Mueller’s testimony could end up revealing fundamental problems with his now-closed investigation.

Trump: Green New Deal would ‘crush’ America’s poor

In a White House speech that touted his administration’s environmental efforts, President Trump issued a new full-throated denunciation of the Green New Deal championed by top Democrats, including New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, saying the proposal would devastate the economy and hit minorities the hardest. The address was aimed at publicizing the often under-reported work by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), as well as firing a political shot across the bow of Democrats who largely have dominated the conversation on climate change. Meanwhile, Ocasio-Cortez and Sen. Bernie Sanders will introduce a resolution Tuesday declaring a climate change emergency, a move that comes after the Green New Deal failed to take off the ground earlier this year.

Lawyers urge Supreme Court to toss conviction of woman who encouraged boyfriend’s suicide

Lawyers for the Massachusetts woman who was convicted of involuntary manslaughter for encouraging her suicidal boyfriend to kill himself urged the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday to throw out her conviction because it violated her right to free speech. Michelle Carter’s lawyers called her conviction in Conrad Roy III’s death “unprecedented,” saying it raises crucial questions about whether “words alone” are enough to hold someone responsible for someone’s suicide.

Ocasio-Cortez uses Pelosi’s own words against her after being accused of insulting House speaker.

Family in shock after toddler daughter of Indiana cop dies in fall from grandfather’s hands on cruise ship, reports say.

Trump declares state of emergency for California after major earthquakes.

US women’s World Cup winnings: Here’s how much the soccer players will take home.

Instagram planning to combat online bullying with two new features.

These are the fastest-growing jobs in each state.

Laura Ingraham wonders whether former President Barack Obama is behind Kamala Harris’ recent surge in the 2020 polls.

