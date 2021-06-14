BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) – Basic American Foods announced starting in August 2021, team members at its Blackfoot, Shelley and Rexburg manufacturing locations will be moving to straight shifts instead of rotating shifts.

“Our new shift schedule offers greater stability and more days off in a row,” said Jay Jacobs, Vice President of Human Resources at Basic American Foods. “In short, it provides our team members a healthier work-life balance.”

With straight shifts, production employees will work three days one week and four the next, giving them more days off in a row.

“These are the things our employees told us matter to them, and we responded,” Jacobs said. “We want to be a place where people can build a career. This change—along with our industry-leading benefits, onsite medical clinic, and tuition reimbursement programs—is just one more way that Basic American Foods stands out as a place where you and your family and thrive.”

Starting in August 2021, BAF night shift employees will also receive a $2 an hour differential. The starting hourly wage for night shift employees in Blackfoot and Shelley will be $16.16/hour, and Rexburg workers will receive $16.27/hour.

“At Basic American Foods, we are always working to Make Things Better,” Jacobs said.

