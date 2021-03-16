BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) – Basic American Foods (BAF) announced Tuesday plans to host COVID-19 vaccinations clinics for current employees at each of their East Idaho facilities.

Clinics will be held on-site at each of BAF’s regional facilities.

“At BAF, our top priority is always the health and safety of our employees,” President & CEO at Basic American Food Bryan Reese said. “We are excited to offer our team a convenient way to get vaccinated and safely get our facilities to ‘herd immunity’ as soon as possible.”

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);

});

This news comes in the wake of recent initiatives and accomplishments of the company, including:

Ensuring that employees have the proper personal protective equipment, such as face coverings

Carrying out enhanced sanitation measures, including frequent cleanings in all manufacturing facilities and offices

Restricting all non-essential visitors to our facilities and significantly limiting travel between our facilities

A dedicated team monitors the evolving situation day-to-day, adjusts our policies and responses whenever necessary, and has established an escalation protocol if issues arise in our facilities

“The medical evidence is much clearer now that the vaccine safe and effective. I got vaccinated as soon as I could and am excited for the people I work with at BAF to have that same opportunity now,” says Shawna Reynolds, Director of BAF’s Onsite Employee Clinic in Blackfoot.

The post Basic American Foods offers free COVID-19 vaccine clinic for employees appeared first on Local News 8.