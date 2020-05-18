SHELLEY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – The Blackfoot Animal Shelter & Rescue has released an update about an accident on Interstate 15 that killed two people and more than a dozen dogs when a box truck transporting 48 dogs for a rescue group crashed Friday.

The shelter said animal control officers and BASR employees prioritized their efforts in helping the dogs that were injured and those that were unhurt. They transported injured dogs to the Blackfoot Animal Hospital,

where they received care from Dr. Tony Parsons. Dogs that were uninjured were brought directly to the Blackfoot Animal Shelter for care.

With assistance from Idaho State Police, Bingham County Sheriff’s Office and Blackfoot Police Department, animal rescuers combed a five-mile stretch of I-15 in an attempt to locate additional dogs.

Of the 48 dogs involved in the transport, 21 are doing fine and being housed locally at the Blackfoot Animal Shelter or the Blackfoot Animal Clinic.

Ten dogs remain unaccounted for, and efforts are currently focused on locating them. Rescuers continue to search the area, but if you see a loose dog, contact Bingham County Dispatch, at 208-785-1234.

The shelter said deceased animals were brought to the Idaho Falls Police Animal Shelter for cremation.

Upon investigation, it was found that the vehicle involved in the accident was rented by Who Saved Who Rescue, an organization located in Maricopa County, Arizona.

Who Saved Who was transporting 48 rescue and shelter dogs to be delivered to a representative from E J Rescue in Alberta, Canada, who had homes for all of the animals.

BASR said it appears all dogs had the required paperwork necessary for interstate transport and entry into Canada, as well as adequate ventilation, food and water during their trip.

A representative from E J Rescue stated this was the fourth such transport between Who Saved Who, and their organization, in the last 12 months.

The remaining dogs will continue their trip to Canada when they are released by the BASR veterinarian.

Idaho State Police continues to investigate the cause of the crash.