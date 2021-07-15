IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Bat Night at the Idaho Falls Zoo is back.

On Friday, July 30, you can see the zoo and bats in a whole new light (or, in this case no light).

Bat experts with BYU-Idaho, Environmental Surveillance, Education and Research Program (ESER) and Veolia Nuclear Solutions will introduce you to the bats of Idaho, why they’re important and how your zoo is helping expand the knowledge of local bats.

Doors open at 8:00 p.m. with presentations beginning at 8:30 p.m.

Cost of the event is $6.00 per person for ages 3 and over. Children two and under are free. You can register in advance here.

Zoo hours are daily 9:30 a.m.-5:00 p.m.

