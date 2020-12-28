IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – It’s another giant leap for mankind as the Battelle Energy Alliance (BEA), the managing and operating contractor for the U.S. Department of Energy’s Idaho National Laboratory (INL), and NASA seek feedback from leaders in the nuclear and space industries to develop innovative technology for a fission surface power system that can be operated on the moon.

Researchers say a FSP system would lead to endless possibilities in the nuclear and space industries, from human outposts on the moon and mars that would be suitable for entire teams to explore areas that have never been searched by humans before now.

“It really provides an opportunity if we wanted to do some experimentation, some potentially manned missions to the moon to maybe extract water out of the moon and have it separated into oxygen and hydrogen which would be a rocket fuel, which would be one of those things you might wanna do if you wanted to make the moon a refueling depot to go further into space,” said Stephen Johnson of the Space Nuclear Power & Isotope Technologies Division.

Following up on the request for information issued in July, BEA released a draft request for proposal to solicit industry feedback. This request from industries is the first phase of technical requirements and work products for an FSP system. The hope is that this system can be built, tested, and deployed on the moon and potentially used for subsequent missions.

“Idaho National Laboratory is the nation’s leader in nuclear innovation. By partnering with the private sector to develop a first-of-kind lunar nuclear reactor, the government is advancing the United States’ leadership in both space exploration and advanced nuclear technology,” said Sebastian Corbisiero, senior technical adviser leading the FSP project for INL’s Nuclear Science & Technology Directorate.

Responses are sought by Jan. 22 so that a final decision on input can be released in February.

The draft RFP can be viewed here. For more information on the draft RFP, please visit the FSP website.

Also, interested parties may contact Sebastian Corbisiero at sebastian.corbisiero@inl.gov.

