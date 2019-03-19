BBB and Idaho Power warn customers about false sales claims

￼

Listen to KID NewsRadio’s interview with Jeremy Johnson, Marketplace Manager at the Better Business Bureau

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho ー Idaho Power and the Better Business Bureau is warning people about claims being made by door-to-door salesmen.

“Idaho Power came to the Better Business Bureau and letting us know that there had been several people calling them and asking them about these door to door sales people that were selling solar panels,” Jeremy Johnson, Marketplace Manager at the Better Business Bureau, said. “The people that are selling the solar panels are legitimately selling solar panels, but the claims that they are making are not true.”

Some of the claims, Johnson said, include the salesman telling the customer they have been contracted by Idaho Power, a claim that is entirely false. Additionally, some have claimed Idaho Power will be facing an energy deficit soon and by purchasing solar panels, customers could make money by selling the solar generated power back to Idaho Power.

“Their concern was just that people were hearing these claims and that was maybe enticing them into more buying these solar panels, which is a legitimate product,” Johnson said. “But, they were just worried that those false claims were enticing people to move forward.”

As the weather begins to get warmer, Johnson said it’s good for people to be aware of tactics door-to-door salesmen use to sell their product.

“The hardest part about door to door scams that we at the Better Business Bureau see is the pressure of that person,” Johnson said. “If you’re feeling like you have some questions, you want to look into this more, don’t hesitate to say, ‘Could you come back or could I get a card where I can call you back, because I’d like to look into things more,’ and don’t feel like you can’t do that. That is your right.”

Customers can do simple things to verify a product’s legitimacy or a salesman’s claims, Johnson said.

“Looking at ID badges, looking at marked cars, listening to what they’re saying,” Johnson said. “There’s a lot of red flags in, you know, high pressure, you know, too good to be true sales, things of that nature should be a red flag…trust your gut and if any there’s any red flags or any hesitation, don’t be afraid to just say, ‘You know, I’m not ready to purchase today.'”