BBB: Keep your information safe on summer vacation

Listen to KID NewsRadio’s full interview with Jeremy Johnson, Marketplace Manager at the Better Business Bureau in the Northwest and Pacific regions

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho ー Summer travel plans are on the horizon for many east Idahoans and the Better Business Bureau wants to make sure people keep their personal information safe while on vacation.

“The best thing to have a great summer vacation is no surprises,” Jeremy Johnson, Marketplace Manager for the Better Business Bureau told KID NewsRadio.

Unwelcome surprises on summer vacation are likely to pop up when booking flights or lodging, Johnson said. As Americans take to the skies this summer, it’s important travelers know just what they can and can’t bring when they board.

“Make sure you’re reading that fine print, you understand how many bags you can take, or will there be extra fees if there’s extra weight in those suitcases,” Johnson said. “Anything like that where you could run into a bump in the road, flight cancellation problems, if you have connecting flights, all of those things. Just checking in to them and looking at the water can really save you stress once vacation is underway.”

Once individuals or families arrive at their destination, it’s also important to keep a few things in mind when booking or checking into a vacation rental or hotel. When it comes to booking vacation rentals, Johnson said it’s important to take a few minutes to read reviews and, if possible, talk directly to the host.

“Be careful of the terms that you’re agreeing to, advanced deposits, things like that,” Johnson said. “If you are trying to have a discussion with the person that is owning that Airbnb or that vacation rental, it’s really important that there’s direct email contact and if they allow you to, don’t hesitate to call them by phone to make sure that’s a real person and maybe ask some very detailed questions. It’s definitely worth your time to not have your vacation ruined and be out all of the funds that you invested.”

When staying in hotels, Johnson said, travelers should be wary about using free WiFi connections during their stay.

“Once you get to the hotel and you’re ready to enjoy your vacation, just be a little wary,” Johnson said. ” If you are using free Wifi at the hotel or even at a restaurant or anywhere, be aware that that may not be a secure network and so checking your bank account or any financial information or even emails could not be safe on that network.”