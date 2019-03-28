BBB: Keep your wedding day scam free

Listen to KID NewsRadio’s full interview with Jeremy Johnson, Marketplace Manger at the Better Business Bureau in the Northwest and Pacific Regions

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho ー The perfect June wedding may be a few months off, but that doesn’t mean wedding planning isn’t well under way in east Idaho.

According to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, Idaho marriages have been on the rise after a dip in numbers in 2015. As couples prepare to tie the knot, the Better Business Bureau wants to make sure the happy day isn’t overshadowed by scams or bad experiences with wedding businesses.

“One thing that we have the Better Business Bureau get a lot of complaints about is people ordering dresses online, whether it’s the wedding gown, or bridesmaid dresses,” Jeremy Johnson, Marketplace Manager for the Better Business Bureau told KID NewsRadio. “Once they get there they don’t look the same, or was it the right size, they’re trying to get things returned…we also a lot of times here a lot of complaints about flowers.”

Planning for the big day often involves hiring several people for photography, floral arrangements, music and even someone to make or alter the wedding dress. Johnson said many misunderstandings and headaches on the day of the wedding can be alleviated by taking the time to research prospective businesses before booking their services.

“You may really want to do your research on that vendor, on that business, read some reviews and make sure that other people haven’t had bad experiences. Look at their return policy, look at their shipping dates. You know, sometimes we hear, ‘I ordered my wedding dress and I didn’t realize it was going to take two and a half months to get here and now it’s not going to be here at a time.’ So, there’s just a variety of things you really want to look for to make sure that your special day is special.”

Contracts are important in the wedding planning process, Johnson said. As couples look to book a DJ or a photographer for their wedding, it’s best to ask some tough questions up front.

“While it can be a little odd when you’re trying to talk to someone face to face, definitely asking those questions to prevent yourself from being that beautiful wedding day and your photographer not being there to capture a moment,” Johnson said.

A little bit of work before the wedding, Johnson said, can save plenty in headache and heartburn.

“Really take the time to make sure you’re getting what you would like because this is your big day,” Johnson said. “It’s supposed to be as perfect as perfect can be. So, you just want things to go as smoothly as possible.”