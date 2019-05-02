BBB: Protect yourself when sending money over mobile apps

Listen to KID NewsRadio’s full interview with Jeremy Johnson, Marketplace Manager at the Better Business Bureau in the Northwest and Pacific Regions

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho ー When was the last time you used cash to pay a friend or family member back?

With the rise of companies like Venmo, Zelle and Square Cash, more people are sending money through apps instead of handing over cold, hard cash to chip in for pizza or make a purchase from someone on Facebook Marketplace,

“It is very convenient,” Jeremy Johnson, Marketplace Manger for the Better Business Bureau in the Northwest and Pacific regions, told KID NewsRadio. “I myself have used Venmo.”

In 2018, an estimated 82.5 million Americans used peer-to-peer (P2P) services to make mobile payments, according to eMarketer.The company predicts over half of mobile phone users will have made at least one P2P transaction in the past month by the year 2022.

But, with the rise of new technology to facilitate these mobile transactions comes new security risks and flaws. Johnson said a recent scam preyed on the kindness of strangers to allow easy access to the victims’ P2P accounts.

“We did see a scam in the east coast where there was people that said, ‘Hey, I’m so sorry, my phone’s dead could I borrow yours for a minute,’ and people were kindly letting someone borrow their phone, and in that time the person was touching that Venmo app and transferring themselves money,” Johnson said.

Such a scenario could be easily remedied by requiring two-factor authentication to access P2P apps, but that doesn’t mean people’s funds are entirely safe using P2P apps. As social media platforms like Facebook offer users a place to buy and sell items much like Craigslist, some are experiencing issues with P2P apps used for payment.

“Someone can pay you, and it very much looks like you’ve received the payment, but things are delayed a little bit,” Johnson said. “[It] look like you received that payment, but for that money to go onto your account, there’s a two or three day delay. So, if that person wants to redact that payment, they can do so.”

Scenarios like redacted payments are particularly risky for sellers, Johnson said.

“What happens is someone sells, they say they want to buy your object, you give them your object, your object’s gone now, you feel like you’ve got the payment and they can go and redact that payment and so you’re out your thing and you don’t get the money for it,” Johnson said.

In addition to using P2P apps cautiously when selling or allowing strangers to borrow a phone for a call, Johnson said it’s always best practice to attach a credit card to P2P accounts instead of debit cards.

“Credit card companies are a little more easy to work with,” Johnson said. “They are a little bit better at getting those funds back so it’s really important and we really recommend it…If you are using a peer-to-peer payment system, attach a credit card to it on your end, not your debit card.”