BBB: Read the fine print before sending off a DNA kit

Listen to KID NewsRadio’s full interview with Jeremy Johnson, Marketplace Manager for the Better Business Bureau in the Northwest and Pacific regions

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho ー Who would have thought putting a tube of saliva in the mail would become a national trend?

According to MIT, over 26 million people have done just that as part of submitting their DNA test kits to major companies like 23 and Me or Ancestry.com. The results and insight into participants’ heritages have been exciting for many and uncomfortable for some who have stumbled into family secrets.

Police departments and law enforcement agencies have also seen a benefit to the kits as crimes large and small have been solved thanks to a relative who submitted their own DNA kit.

As more and more people rush to send in their own spit, the Better Business Bureau is encouraging people to read the fine print before slapping a stamp on their DNA kit.

“Some companies make it clear that they will release this information to the FBI or they will release it to different companies,” Johnson said. “So, you as a consumer taking part in one of these DNA kits, you want to definitely know what they’re going to do with what you’ve given them.”

Taking a few extra minutes to read the privacy agreement for the DNA kit company can be all a person needs to feel assured in their decision to complete a DNA kit, Johnson said.

“Understand the terms of the privacy agreement,” Johnson said. “Take that extra couple minutes to read that over…the Better Business Bureau want[s] consumers to be educated and to have good experiences…do that research and be educated, and feel confident in clicking that accept button.”