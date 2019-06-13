BBB: Scammers ramp up card theft tactics with “shimming”

Listen to KID NewsRadio’s full interview with Jeremy Johnson, Marketplace Manager at the Better Business Bureau in the Northwest and Pacific regions

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho ー Scammers are ramping up the tactics they use to steal financial information from debit and credit cards.

Jeremy Johnson, Marketplace Manager for the Better Business Bureau, told KID NewsRadio while scammers previously used a method called “shimming” to steal information from payment cards, new technological safeguards have prompted con artists to now use a tactic called “shimming.”

“Skimming is kind of an old technology,” Johnson said. “What skimming was as they were putting an actual device on the pump, something that was hidden, but it may have gone over the card reader or something, and what happened was, unfortunately, technology advanced on the skimming and with the new chips on all the cards, the skimming isn’t working. So, now they’ve moved to shimming to use that chip on your card.”

One sign of a shimming device in a machine like gas pump or ATM is a slight difficulty inserting the card for payment.

“You go ahead and put your card in and you pump your gas, and you go on your merry way and then they’ll come back behind you and they can put the device that they use to put the little chip in and they can put that device in to retrieve that chip,” Johnson said. “Through that they can get your pin number, your credit card, your debit card, all your information.”

Using a credit card instead of a debit card, Johnson said, is one way people can protect against shimming. Additionally, anyone who thinks they may have been a victim of shimming should contact their bank or financial institution immediately.

“If you at all, at any time, have ever felt like your card or your accounts have been compromised, it’s always important to try to contact your bank or your credit card company and put a fraud alert on your account or just let them know the situation so they can watch for your account,” Johnson said. “Anywhere where you’re putting a card in or accessing your money, gas station, car washes, anything like that. So, you definitely want to be careful.”