BBB: Scammers use campaign season to dupe donors

Listen to KID NewsRadio’s full interview with Jeremy Johnson, Marketplace Manager for the Better Business Bureau

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho ー Campaign season is in full swing across the nation and the Better Business Bureau says scammers are using political passion and robo calls to con people into donating their money.

“Scammers and con artists know the political climate,” Jeremy Johnson, Marketplace Manager for the Better Business Bureau in the Northwest and Pacific regions, told KID NewsRadio. “We’ve been seeing is robo calls trying to gather funds from a variety of different things, whether it’s a political candidate or you know, a topic such as the border wall where they can generate some emotion in you, to try to get you to give financial information out.”

Some of the robo calls involve the scammers using recordings of notable politicians like President Donald Trump or House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to encourage donations to a campaign or cause.

“You definitely want to screen those calls,” Johnson said. “You just want to be very careful if you do hear one of these calls, what your engagement is.”

If someone does want to contribute or get involved in the a campaign or political cause, Johnson said, it’s always best to protectively approach the specific party or campaign rather than wait for a phone call asking for money.

“If you want to donate is to go to that website or to call that campaign yourself,” Johnson said. “You being proactive because then you can ensure and make sure you’re in the right place, you’ve called the right number and you’re talking to the right people. That’s always the best practices and what the Better Business Bureau suggests so you can make sure your money’s going where you want it to go.”