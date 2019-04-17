BBB: Tax season is over, but scammers aren’t going away

Listen to KID NewsRadio’s full interview with Jeremy Johnson, Marketplace Manager for the Better Business Bureau in the Northwest and Pacific Regions

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho ー Tax season is past and gone, but the Better Business Bureau says scammers are still targeting Americans with tax scams.

“If you get calls that are saying they’re from the IRS or they’re a representative from the IRS, even if they have badge numbers and case numbers, be very careful to know that this in 90% of the cases is most likely a scam call,” Jeremy Johnson, Marketplace Manager for the Better Business Bureau told KID NewsRadio. “It’s probably in your best interest to just hang up the phone and contact the IRS if you’re really concerned about that.”

Johnson also said it’s important to watch for red flags during tax time, even when most Americans have filed their taxes or extensions. Phone calls, she said, are a last resort for the IRS and are only reserved for specific cases where the individual hasn’t paid taxes in several years.

“The IRS will try to contact you through mail first,” Johnson said. “If you have not received anything in the mail, you know you are up to date on your taxes, hang up the phone.”

It’s also important to realize, Johnson said, the IRS will not take payment over the phone via debit or credit card.

“That is not how they work their payment systems,” Johnson said. “The real IRS is not going to be demanding an immediate [payment] and threatening you over the phone.”

At the end of the day, a little bit of caution can go a long way at tax time, Johnson said, especially when personal and financial information is involved.

“Definitely be careful,” Johnson said. “Scammers know that people are doing this. They’re very good at what they do.”