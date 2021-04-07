IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Signs promising money for unused diabetes test strips are showing up around Eastern Idaho.

We are seeing signs that read, “Cash 4 diabetic test strips.”

They have no logo or identification of a business, just a number for you to call.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);

});

We checked with the Better Business Bureau.

They tell us this is a marketing tactic that scammers use to get your product, but you may never see the cash.

The BBB says they have already looked into these signs and found that the people behind them have no business license.

The post BBB warns us of signs promising money appeared first on Local News 8.