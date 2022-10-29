JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – The Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) would like to remind motorists to be alert when approaching and driving on icy bridge decks, overpasses and ramps with the temperatures getting colder.

Driving surfaces on bridges can freeze sooner than the rest of the roadway. This is due to the elevated roadways not being insulated. This is especially true in the early morning and late evening hours.

On Oct. 24, 2022, WHP troopers responded to five motor vehicle crashes with injuries within an hour on the Interstate 25 corridor in Casper. Most of these crashes were due to icy bridge decks.

With the temperatures getting colder and winter approaching, please do not use cruise control and leave adequate stopping distance between you and the vehicle in front of you.

