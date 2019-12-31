Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Your plans to kick off the new year with a bang may have to change.

Firefighters are reminding us that setting off aerial fireworks are illegal in Idaho Falls.

Buying and selling fireworks are allowed during the months of June, July and from December 26th to January 1st.

However; for some fireworks, Idaho law makes their use illegal.

Idaho Falls follows the state fireworks statute”Safe and sane.”

This means anything that emits sparks can not go over 20 feet or have a diameter of 15 feet.

Duane Nelson Fire chief of the Idaho Falls Fire department says it’s for our own safety.

“The safety aspect of fireworks is obviously not only for fires but for the safety of those setting them off. Fireworks are dangerous. Even what is claimed ‘safe and sane’ it still uses gunpowder and is explosive by nature. All fireworks can be dangerous or harmful, if used improperly,” said Nelson.

Chief Nelson would also like to remind the community that getting caught up in the fun doesn’t stop the danger.

We should all be mindful of our surroundings.