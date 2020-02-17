Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) — You have less than eight months to get a Star Card—Idaho’s Real ID. Without a Star Card, passport or other compliant identification, you won’t be able to board a plane or enter a federal facility after Oct. 1, 2020.

The Idaho Transportation Department says currently 268,241 of 1.25 million licensed drivers in Idaho have a Star Card. In Feb. 2019, just 70,000 residents had the Star Card.

“Now more than ever, Idahoans need to plan ahead, and not wait to get their Star Card,” said DMV Division Administrator Alberto Gonzalez. “Preparing now will save you headaches later when you may have an important planned or unplanned trip, and you get turned away from boarding a plane because you don’t have a compliant ID.”

You must obtain a Star Card in person by visiting your county driver’s license office with documents that prove your identity, social security and residency. To personalize the list of documents, visit itd.idaho.gov/starcard and click on the “Add the Star” tool.

You can also call the DMV at 208-334-8736 if you have questions about the process.

The REAL ID Act of 2005 was enacted by Congress as a result of the 9/11 Commission’s recommendation that the government “set standards for the issuance of sources of identification, such as driver’s licenses.”