GALLATIN COUNTY, Mont. (KIFI/KIDK) – Gallatin County 911 received a call from a hunter who had been attacked by a bear Monday at 7 a.m.

The 69-year-old local man suspected he had gone too close to a kill site near Flattop Mountain where a friend had harvested an animal a couple of days ago.

A sow bear with cubs attacked him, causing injuries to his shoulder and hip.

Gallatin County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue in Big Sky, Big Sky Fire, Montana Highway Patrol, and Yellowstone Club Security were able to drive close to the man and walk him out to the waiting ambulance, which transported him to the Big Sky Medical Center.

Sheriff Brian Gootkin would like to remind hunters and hikers that bears more actively search for food in the fall and can be protective of their food sources. When hunting or hiking in bear country, always have some form of repellent easily accessible on you. Make sure your cell phone is fully charged in case you have an emergency and need to use it.