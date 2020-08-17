LEMHI, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – The Bear Creek Fire that was caused by lightning Tuesday has burned 6,334 acres and is 10% contained.

The fire on the Lemhi Pass area (29 miles East of Salmon Idaho) was active on the northwest end Sunday afternoon, with a visible smoke column.

Two to four-foot flames were observed in the interior of the fire. Night shift engines monitored the fire for hot spots overnight.

Fire activity is expected in the South Fork of Everson, in the Black Canyon Creek area and along the 3918 road. The fire will also likely continue to flank on the northwest side along the Continental Divide. On the northeast side of the fire, crews will conduct burnout operations in the Bear Gulch area, if conditions are favorable. Structure protection is in place for a few

structures to the east of the fire.

Crews also plan to burn from the 1883 road under favorable conditions. To the west, crews will work to connect line from the 515 to the Continental Divide. On the southwest side of the fire, crews will scout for an alternative line up to the Continental Divide to use if the fire moves past the original line.

Crews will develop a firing plan to burn out Upper Black Canyon drainage if crews cannot hold the line at Black Canyon. Air support will be available throughout the day, including two “scoopers.”

Night shift will continue to monitor the fire area tonight.

Those recreating on Clark Canyon Reservoir should be aware of aircraft using the water source for fire activity.

Recreators should stay clear of area aircraft. Public and firefighter safety concerns are the top priority. Any public using the roads near the fire area should expect heavy fire traffic; please drive slowly for safety reasons. Hunters should check Inciweb and/or call for closure information and maps.

The fire is burning in timber/heavy fuels. These fuels will continue to dry out with low relative humidity. The area provides poor access and there is a lack of water in the immediate area of the fire. Crews will work to protect cultural resources and other values at risk.

Area, road, and trail closures are in effect. Lemhi Pass Road is closed from its junction with Montana Highway 324 to Lemhi Pass.

The public is strongly encouraged to refrain from entering the area/nearby road system due to heavy fire traffic.