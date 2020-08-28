Local News

SALMON, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The Bear Creek fire, 29 miles east of Salmon, is now 75% contained, according to the Eastern Idaho Interagency Fire Center.

The fire was mapped by infrared photography at 11,634 acres overnight. There are 170 personnel assigned to the fire as the organization is downsized. Resources, including one helicopter, that are no longer needed are being released for use at other fires.

Fire behavior is expected to be low to moderate Friday, but there is still potential for residual heat and fire activity.

The majority of firefighting resources will be focused on completing suppression repair and rehabilitation. Northern Rockies Team 5 will officially transfer command back to the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest on Monday.