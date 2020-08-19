Local News

LEMHI COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – The lightning-caused Bear Creek Fire that started August 11 on the Lemhi Pass area (29 miles East of Salmon Idaho) has burned 7,543 acres and is 10% contained.

Fire behavior was quiet Tuesday, with the most active area on the southeast corner, and helicopters and scoopers provided aerial support.

Crews will work to improve the line on the 1883 road on the southern flank Wednesday. To the north, crews will hold and secure line along the 6869 road. On the west side of the fire, crews will improve the fuel break to the Continental Divide. Crews will continue to work to connect line from the 515 road to the Continental Divide with support from heavy equipment. Air support will be adding a secondary heli-well near the mouth of Black Canyon.

Those recreating on Clark Canyon Reservoir should be aware of aircraft using the water source for fire activity.

Recreators should stay clear of area aircraft. Public and firefighter safety concerns are the top priority. Any public using the roads near the fire area should expect heavy fire traffic; please drive slowly for safety reasons. Hunters should check Inciweb and/or call for closure information and maps.

The fire is burning in timber/heavy fuels. These fuels will continue to dry out with low relative humidity. The area provides poor access and there is a lack of water in the immediate area of the fire. Crews will work to protect cultural and natural resources and other values at risk.

Area, road, and trail closures are in effect. Lemhi Pass Road is closed from its junction with Montana Highway 324 to Lemhi Pass. The public is strongly encouraged to refrain from entering the area/nearby road system due to heavy fire traffic.