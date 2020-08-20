LEMHI COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – The lightning-caused Bear Creek Fire that started August 11 on the Lemhi Pass area (29 miles East of Salmon Idaho) has burned 7,563 acres and is 20% contained.

Fire behavior was quiet Wednesday, with the most active area on the northwest side of the fire where the fire has been backing into the Bear Creek drainage.

Fire activity was also active in the interior of the northeast corner.

Crews on the north flank continued to reinforce and hold the line along their previous burnout operation, taking advantage of conditions conducive to mopping up hotspots.

On Thursday, crews will work to improve the line on the 1883 road on the southern flank, reinforcing and improving a more “direct” line closer to the active edge of the fire. To the north, crews will hold and secure line along the 6869 road and will potentially continue to burn westward if conditions are favorable. On the west side of the fire, crews will improve the fuel break to the Continental Divide. Crews will continue to work to connect line from the 515 road to the Continental Divide with support from heavy equipment, completing this section in one more day. Gusty winds will be a limiting factor for air operations.

Public and firefighter safety concerns are the top priority. Any public using the roads near the fire area should expect heavy fire traffic; please drive slowly for safety reasons.

Hunters should check Inciweb and/or call for closure information and maps.

The fire is burning in timber/heavy fuels. These fuels will continue to dry out with low relative humidity. The area provides poor access and

there is a lack of water in the immediate area of the fire.

Crews will work to protect cultural and natural resources and other values at risk.

Area, road, and trail closures are in effect.

Lemhi Pass Road is closed from its junction with Montana Highway 324 to Lemhi Pass.

The public is strongly encouraged to refrain from entering the area/nearby road system due to heavy fire traffic.

There are no official evacuation orders associated with the fire.