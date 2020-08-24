Local News

SALMON, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The Bear Creek fire, started by lightning on August 11, is now estimated at 10,706 acres. The fire, on Lemhi Pass, about 29 miles east of Salmon, was 60% contained Sunday night.

The Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest has assigned seven helicopters, six Type 2 IA crews, two Type 1 crews, 13 engines and a total of 419 personnel to the fire.

Forecasters call for increasing cloud cover with the potential for rain showers over the fire area, but do believe the chance of “wetting” rain is very low. The storms will bring erratic, gusty winds.

Crews planned to work Monday on holding fire lines on the northwest corner, where they completed burnout operations Sunday. Heavy fuels will continue to burn within that area, but crews hope the weather will lower fire activity.