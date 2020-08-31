Local News

SALMON, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-A national firefighting team will transfer authority over the Bear Creek Fire to the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest Monday.

As of Monday morning, the fire, about 29 miles east of Salmon, was estimated at 11,900 acres. It is 85% contained.

Northern Rockies Team 5 transferred out of the fire at 6 a.m.

The fire was somewhat active Sunday on the northwest corner. Elsewhere, crews completed suppression repair and rehabilitation.

There is a chance of snow in the region tonight, which should bring low to moderate fire behavior. But, warmer temperatures and higher winds are expected again later this week.

The Lemhi Pass Road is now open, but some area closures are still in effect.