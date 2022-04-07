JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – Federal and Wyoming state wildlife officials are working together to come up with a plan to mitigate bear conflicts around Yellowstone National Park.

One of their big concerns is famous Bear 399 and her four cubs.

They will soon come out of hibernation, and the cubs will likely leave mom and go on their own way.

In recent years, the family of bears has been seen in residential areas, including in downtown Jackson last year, looking for easy food.

Officials fear the cubs are now used to finding that food, and they may continue to enter neighborhoods.

This could lead to problems that could end with the bears having to be put down.

One thing people can do to prevent this from happening is to properly store food and garbage in bear proof containers.

The post Bear-human conflict management plan appeared first on Local News 8.