Local News

MONTPELIER, Idaho (KIDK- KIFI) – The Bear Lake County Fair is cancelled due to COVID-19 precautions.

Chair of the fair board, Jennifer Keetch, said it was a very hard decision, but ultimately, “with recommendations from Southeastern Idaho Public Health director Maggie Mann and the Bear Lake County Commissioners, the fair board was asked to not proceed with the fair for this year.”

Keetch said all 4-H and FFA activities and projects, including the livestock sale, will still take place Aug. 13-15.

The fair was scheduled for Aug. 10-15, 2020 in Montpelier, Idaho.

The fair board will now begin planning for 2021 with the theme “Gateway to the Past, Present, and Future.”