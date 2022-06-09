RED LODGE, Mont. (KIFI) – The Beartooth Highway (US-212), located east of the park’s Northeast Entrance between Red Lodge, Montana, and Cooke City, Montana, opened Thursday.

During the last several days, crews cleared a substantial amount of snow from the highway.

Temporary road closures due to winter weather can occur any time on the highway given its high elevation. Stay informed about weather conditions.

Plan ahead. Nighttime closures will begin today:

Closures will be in effect from 7.p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday through Thursday. There will be no closures Friday through Sunday.

This is a hard closure and traffic will not be allowed to pass through during these times.

The closure is from Pilot Index Overlook east to Beartooth Lake Campground. There will be barricades at the traffic lights on each end. See map.

Closures will be in effect through mid-October and is necessary to allow for ongoing highway construction.

Check the Montana and Wyoming departments of transportation websites for road updates and status throughout the summer.

