RED LODGE, Mont. (KIFI) – The Beartooth Highway (US-212), located east of the park’s Northeast Entrance between Red Lodge, Montana, and Cooke City, Montana, will remain temporarily closed until hazardous winter conditions improve.

A substantial amount of snow fell over the Memorial Day weekend, creating large drifts and dangerous avalanche conditions. Segments of the highway have four to six feet of snow that need to be cleared, and more precipitation is expected over the coming days.

Crews have erred on the side of safety and discontinued snow removal until conditions improve. They will work to clear the significant amount of snow from the highway when it is safe to do so.

The highway will reopen to the public as soon as conditions allow.

Check the Montana and Wyoming departments of transportation websites for road updates and status throughout the summer.

