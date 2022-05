BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Since Janice McGeachin was running for governor, she is leaving her post as Lieutenant Governor after this term.

Speaker of the House Scott Bedke has triumphed over State Representative Priscilla Giddings and Daniel Gasiorowski.

The vote count for Bedke was 52%. Giddings followed with 43% and Gasiorowski received 6%.

