BOISE, Idaho (AP) — House Speaker Scott Bedke says Rep. Priscilla Giddings’ claim that an ethics investigation she’s facing is politically motivated is false.

The two Republican lawmakers are each running for lieutenant governor.

Bedke in a statement Wednesday says Giddings is attempting to deflect and use the investigation to raise money.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);

});

The House Ethics and Policy Committee received two complaints earlier this year that center on Giddings publicizing the name of a 19-year-old intern who accused another state lawmaker of rape.

The committee on Tuesday found probable cause that Giddings engaged in “conduct unbecoming a representative.”

The committee is holding a public hearing in August.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-7”);

});

You can read the full statement below:

“The timeline of events simply doesn’t match Rep. Gidding’s assertion that there is some type of political smear campaign targeting her based upon the Ethics investigation,” said Speaker Bedke. “Her attempt to excuse Rep. von Ehlinger’s conduct through her admitted publication of his alleged victim’s information is worthy of investigation by the Ethics Committee. This is why I signed on with 24 other House members to make that request on May 3rd, 2021. Rep. Giddings did not declare her intention to seek a statewide office until May 21st, 2021. Rep. Giddings is now attempting to deflect and use the investigation as a fundraising tactic. I believe all elected officials should be held to a higher ethical standard — that was the intent of adding my name to the letter. I am looking forward to the fair and impartial deliberations of the Ethics committee on this issue.”

The post Bedke dismisses claim that hearing is politically motivated appeared first on Local News 8.