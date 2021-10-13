REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) – Beehive Federal Credit Union announced Craig Gummow has been appointed by the Board of Directors as the new President and Chief Executive Officer.

Gummow will succeed Shane Berger and assume responsibilities on January 4, 2022.

Berger is retiring after serving as President/CEO for almost 37 years with Beehive.

“I am pleased with Craig’s qualifications for this new position and confident he, the Executive Management Team, and the Board of Directors will lead Beehive to continued growth and success,” Berger said. “Craig is experienced, intelligent, hard-working, a good decision maker, and has a genuine desire to carry Beehive’s legacy of outstanding member service into the future.”

Gummow has more than 19 years of management experience at Beehive, starting with a role as Idaho Falls Branch Manager and serving most recently as Chief Lending Officer.

“I am honored by the opportunity to serve in an organization committed to helping and advocating for its members’ financial security,” Gummow said. “Shane will leave an incredible legacy of community and worldwide service. He has positioned the Credit Union to meet future market challenges, while never forgetting the strong foundation laid by our local Beehive pioneering founders.”

Gummow received his AA Degree from Ricks College and a BS Degree in Finance from Boise State University. Gummow also graduated with high honors from Western CUNA Management School in Pomona, California.

