IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)- Exciting things are happening at Heise Hot Springs, as the summer pool renovations continue.

Among the changes are new dressing rooms, more shade and picnic areas and a state-of-the-art water pump explains co-owner Brennan Reed.

“We have changed up the summer pool. The pool is deeper in the deep end and longer. And the shallow end is more compatible for children,” Reed said. “We’ve also added a splash pad over here, we expect that to be a big hit with the kids and families.”

The renovations will also make it possible to keep the summer pool open longer, and possibly even on the weekends in the winter.

It’s all about making sure everyone can enjoy the hot springs for years to come.

“We really just wanted to make sure the next five generations that come to Heise have a special place in their hearts, as it has been for a lot of us and the older generation,” Reed said.

They also have plans for other areas.

“After this project is finished, we also have renovations we want to do over at the pizza parlor, as well as a few other places,” Reed said. “At some point, we do plan on addressing the old original hotel, which was finished in 1901.”

The renovations are also a way to honor Mike and Robin Quinn, who died in a plane crash in 2019. Mike and his first wife, who died in 2005, put a lot of love into the place. As such, Reed says it was a fitting way to honor them.

“Mike Quinn’s daughter, he was our previous owner, Kate Schroeder, she and I have kind of collaborated to try to take over everything and try to really keep their spirit alive,” Reed said “And that’s one of the things we’re trying to do with this project.”

Renovations are scheduled to be finished at the end of August.

