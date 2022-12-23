IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Falls regional airport has been surprising holiday travelers to help them ring in the holiday season. This year the airport invited local talent to bring holiday cheer to the new arrivals.

“We’re hoping to bring some holiday cheer to passengers,” said organizer Emily Fitzpatrick-Harris. “We know that traveling can be a really stressful time, especially during the holiday season, with lines and unexpected delays. So this was just a joint idea with the airport to bring some extra joy.”

Amid the hustle and bustle of the holidays, sometimes the meaning of the season gets lost, say the performers. But the bell choir from the first presbyterian church is on a mission to bring people holiday cheer.

“It’s such a busy time of year with flights delayed and being canceled. The stress of the weather” said Choir member Leah Zumberge. “It’s nice to sort of be still and to take a deep breath, I think, around this time of year to remember that we’re supposed to enjoy this time, right?”

The Bell Choir is one of three groups to perform at the airport. By ringing in the spirit of the holidays, they help the new arrivals slow down and find that joy.

“I saw some people, busy or hurriedly walking by and then kind of stopping…and smiling,” said Zumberge. “I think we reached some community here today and I’m glad we were able to come.”

The performances are now over, but the organizers believe it was a rousing success, and they’re excited to bring it back next year.

The post Bell Choir welcomes weary holiday travelers appeared first on Local News 8.