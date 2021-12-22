POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – If you have an extra hour the next three days, your help is desperately needed.

Bell ringers are needed in Pocatello to help the Salvation Army reach its goal of $95,000 this year.

Many of the locations have had to sit quietly because there weren’t enough people to ring those bells for the donations. They say it is a huge part of what they do.

“These last three days these traditionally hold the larger income days,” Ernie Evans said. “Yesterday was about two thousand dollars, last year it was about seven thousand dollars. We’re just very down on donations period. This amount of money, this $95,000 supports our entire year, its what pays for employees, it’s what pays for those in house overheads, and so it’s very concerning.”

They say it’s not too late to volunteer to ring that bell and try and make the $95,000 goal in the next few days. If you can spare an hour call the Salvation Army at 208-232 5318 or you can sign up at just serve dot org.

The post Bell ringers needed in Pocatello appeared first on Local News 8.