HAILEY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The Marshal for the City of Bellevue has been arrested on felony charges of delivery of marijuana.

William Scaggs,36, of Camas County was served with a warrant by Idaho State Police detectives at approximately 9:15 p.m. Tuesday in Hailey.

The warrant follows an investigation that began with a tip in cooperation with the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office and Blaine County Prosecuting Attorney.

ISP detectives said they found evidence Scaggs recently delivered marijuana while on duty as the Bellevue City Marshal.

He was being held in the Blaine County Jail pending arraignment.