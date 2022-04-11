POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — Bengal Giving Day is a 32-hour digital fundraising campaign, and it begins Tuesday with 1,901 minutes of celebration and giving.

The campaign, with a timeframe honoring Idaho State University’s founding in 1901, is a chance for the Bengal community to work together to raise funds for Idaho State and its students. All gifts, small and large make a big difference, said Lisa Przybylski, ISU’s director of annual giving.

“While we are always Bengal proud and continuously raising vital funds for Idaho State and its students, Bengal Giving Day provides the incredibly exciting opportunity for all of Bengal Nation to come together to generate a surge of support for ISU over the course of two days,” Przybylski said. “It’s as much about participating and showing your pride, however you can, as it is about fundraising.”

Bengal Giving Day allows anyone and everyone to support the causes they care most about. Supporters can choose from dozens of departments, programs and student groups at bengalgivingday.isu.edu. The campaign also features more than $290,000 in available matching gifts and challenges.

“When we come together to better students’ lives through education our future becomes bolder,” ISU President Kevin Satterlee said. “That is how we make our world better and this is why I’m excited for Bengal Giving Day.”

Visit bengalgivingday.isu.edu to learn more about Bengal Giving Day.

The post Bengal Giving Day set for April 12 and April 13 appeared first on Local News 8.