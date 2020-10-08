Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – All Bengals and the public is invited to commemorate 50 years of the most iconic building on Idaho State University’s campus with the Holt Arena History Walk.

The walk includes 12 scannable QR codes placed around campus, with facts about the landmark stadium.

The Holt Arena History Walk was created by the ISU Office of Marketing and Communications and includes the following stops, all marked by signs, that will stay up through the end of October, weather permitting:

Two stops near Holt Arena outside its north and south main doors.

Pond Student Union outside the sliding door near the main entrance from the Hutchinson Quadrangle.

Rendezvous Complex, outside of the Diversity Resource Center

Red Hill, in front of the pillars, facing Holt Arena

Hutchinson Quadrangle, by the triangle planter near the Liberal Arts building

Technology Building, near the crosswalk in the half circle alcove at the top of the hill on Martin Luther King Jr. Way

Turner Hall, outside the main entrance of Turner Hall

Reed Gymnasium, outside the main entrance door

Fine Arts Building, outside the quad entrance

Swanson Arch, sign placed on the side of the arch for visibility on both sides

LDS Institute of Religion, outside the doors of the institute, midway between the library and the institute near the crosswalk.

For more information on the walk, including a map of sign locations, and information on the history Holt Arena, click HERE.