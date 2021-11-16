

Best places to live in Idaho

What do you look for in an ideal town? Proximity to trails, lakes, and beaches? How about top-ranked schools for your children? Would you like a professional or college sports team nearby, or do you prefer museums and art walks?

Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in Idaho using data from Niche. Niche ranks places to live based on a variety of factors including cost of living, schools, health care, recreation, and weather.

On the list, there’s a robust mix of offerings from great schools and nightlife to high walkability and public parks. Some areas have enjoyed rapid growth thanks to new businesses moving to the area, while others offer glimpses into area history with well-preserved architecture and museums. Keep reading to see if your hometown made the list.

#10. Garden City

– Population: 11,819

– Median home value: $238,100 (58% own)

– Median rent: $907 (42% rent)

– Median household income: $49,318

– Top public schools: Boise Senior High School (A+), Renaissance High School (A), Meridian Medical Arts Charter School (A)

#9. Lewiston

– Population: 32,664

– Median home value: $189,400 (72% own)

– Median rent: $722 (28% rent)

– Median household income: $56,479

– Top public schools: Lewiston High School (B), Jenifer Junior High School (B), Camelot Elementary School (B)

– Top private schools: All Saints Catholic School, Cornerstone Christian School, Beacon Christian School

#8. Ketchum

– Population: 2,791

– Median home value: $760,500 (66% own)

– Median rent: $1,298 (34% rent)

– Median household income: $60,491

– Top public schools: Wood River High School (A), Wood River Middle School (A-), Ernest Hemingway Elementary School (A-)

– Top private schools: Pioneer Montessori School

#7. Pocatello

– Population: 55,525

– Median home value: $148,200 (63% own)

– Median rent: $656 (37% rent)

– Median household income: $46,617

– Top public schools: Century High School (A-), Edahow Elementary School (A-), Franklin Middle School (A-)

– Top private schools: Grace Lutheran School, Holy Spirit Catholic School, Calvary Chapel Christian School

#6. Idaho Falls

– Population: 61,459

– Median home value: $164,500 (63% own)

– Median rent: $776 (37% rent)

– Median household income: $53,148

– Top public schools: Compass Academy (A-), Westside Elementary School (B+), South Fremont High School (B)

– Top private schools: Watersprings School (B-), Holy Rosary Catholic School, Little People’s Academy

#5. Eagle

– Population: 26,514

– Median home value: $426,000 (85% own)

– Median rent: $1,138 (15% rent)

– Median household income: $92,807

– Top public schools: Renaissance High School (A), Meridian Medical Arts Charter School (A), Meridian Technical Charter High School (A)

– Top private schools: Montessori Academy Elementary School, Arts West School, Eagle Adventist Christian School & Preschool

#4. Ammon

– Population: 15,859

– Median home value: $199,400 (74% own)

– Median rent: $903 (26% rent)

– Median household income: $67,545

– Top public schools: Rimrock Elementary School (B+), Sandcreek Middle School (B), Woodland Hills Elementary School (B)

– Top private schools: Snake River Montessori School

#3. Meridian

– Population: 101,905

– Median home value: $274,900 (76% own)

– Median rent: $1,111 (24% rent)

– Median household income: $71,389

– Top public schools: Renaissance High School (A), Meridian Medical Arts Charter School (A), Meridian Technical Charter High School (A)

– Top private schools: The Ambrose School (A-), Cole Valley Christian Schools (B+), Challenger School – Meridian

#2. Boise

– Population: 226,115

– Median home value: $253,400 (61% own)

– Median rent: $957 (39% rent)

– Median household income: $60,035

– Top public schools: Boise Senior High School (A+), Renaissance High School (A), Meridian Medical Arts Charter School (A)

– Top private schools: Riverstone International School (A+), Bishop Kelly High School (A), Hall International Academy for Arts & Humanities (B)

#1. Moscow

– Population: 25,319

– Median home value: $229,900 (41% own)

– Median rent: $731 (59% rent)

– Median household income: $41,896

– Top public schools: West Park Elementary School (A), Palouse Prairie Charter School (A), J. Russell Elementary School (A)

– Top private schools: Logos School (A-)

