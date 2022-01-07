maroke // Shutterstock

Best school districts in Idaho

A good school can lead to a lifetime of opportunities. Myriad data shows that lifetime earnings dramatically increase with every degree obtained. Bachelor’s degree holders will earn an average of roughly $26,000 more each year than high school graduates. And for those who decide that pursuing a college degree is not the best postsecondary option, a good school will provide students with the tools and support to make that choice, and the foundational skills necessary to succeed in the workforce.

For many families, the school district is a top criteria when deciding where to buy a home. But this consideration and ability to choose is not a luxury all families can afford, especially in today’s wildly competitive housing market.

One important proxy of a quality education is per-student spending. According to the most recent Census data available, the national average per-pupil expenditure in fiscal year 2019 was $13,187. Several recent studies suggest that increased spending per student correlates with higher academic achievement, particularly in districts serving predominantly low-income students. Since public schools are largely funded by property taxes, schools in low-income areas suffer the most from a lack of funding for critical expenditures like staff salaries and benefits, transportation, instructional resources, and support services.

There are more than 13,000 school districts in the U.S., each one slightly different, for better or worse, than the next. However, several common denominators exist and, when compared, can serve as indicators of what makes an impactful district.

Stacker compiled a list of the best school districts in Idaho using rankings from Niche. Niche ranks school districts based on a variety of criteria including academics (SAT/ACT scores and state proficiency tests), teacher salaries, expenses per student, and access to extracurricular activities.

#10. Boise Independent School District (Boise)

– Number of schools: 50 (25,673 students)

– Graduation rate: 80% (57% reading proficient and 47% math proficient)

– Average teacher salary: $65,066 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

#9. Genesee Joint School District (Genesee)

– Number of schools: 1 (318 students)

– Graduation rate: No data available (77% reading proficient and 62% math proficient)

– Average teacher salary: $57,393 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

#8. Blaine County School District (Hailey)

– Number of schools: 8 (3,389 students)

– Graduation rate: 85% (60% reading proficient and 46% math proficient)

– Average teacher salary: $83,624 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

#7. Whitepine Joint School District (Deary)

– Number of schools: 2 (236 students)

– Graduation rate: 92% (62% reading proficient and 62% math proficient)

– Average teacher salary: $70,555 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

#6. Cottonwood Joint School District (Cottonwood)

– Number of schools: 2 (390 students)

– Graduation rate: 85% (67% reading proficient and 62% math proficient)

– Average teacher salary: $56,714 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

#5. Rockland School District (Rockland)

– Number of schools: 1 (172 students)

– Graduation rate: No data available (67% reading proficient and 67% math proficient)

– Average teacher salary: $46,308 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)

#4. Moscow School District (Moscow)

– Number of schools: 8 (2,470 students)

– Graduation rate: 83% (68% reading proficient and 56% math proficient)

– Average teacher salary: $61,255 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

#3. McCall-Donnelly School District (Mccall)

– Number of schools: 5 (1,314 students)

– Graduation rate: 92% (79% reading proficient and 60% math proficient)

– Average teacher salary: $63,957 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

#2. Troy School District (Troy)

– Number of schools: 2 (286 students)

– Graduation rate: 90% (87% reading proficient and 82% math proficient)

– Average teacher salary: $56,154 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

#1. Nezperce Joint School District (Nezperce)

– Number of schools: 1 (156 students)

– Graduation rate: No data available (72% reading proficient and 72% math proficient)

– Average teacher salary: $54,279 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)

The post Best school districts in Idaho appeared first on Local News 8.