POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – On Saturday, bicyclists from across the region came out for the 24th-annual Jay Anderson Memorial Tour of the Marsh Creek Valley.

Participants started and finished at the Pocatello Community Charter School and traveled routes of 26, 60, and 100 miles.

The bike tour snaked through Inkom, Arimo, McCammon and to the south end of the entire valley. The route provided a scenic display of Southeast Idaho.

“It’s just fantastic,” said participant Kim Weber. “That time in the morning, it’s just beautiful out there.”

All of the proceeds from the tour are going to the Pebble Creek Ski Team.

