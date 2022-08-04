IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will award $1.5 million from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to Idaho Falls Regional Airport for the control tower it owns.

The grant will fund the planning and design for relocating the air traffic control tower.

This funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law goes to smaller and regional airports to help lower costs and support local businesses. The funding will support important aviation operations such as emergency services, agricultural aviation, flight training and shipping of goods.

“Investing in an air traffic control tower helps the region strengthen its safe aviation operations and reap the economic benefits of access to the skies,” U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said. “Using these resources from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, we can help keep people connected to their loved ones, improve the movement of goods, and expand economic opportunities for local businesses and workers.”

This project will fund the siting, environmental and design to relocate the 60-year-old air traffic control tower.

“This grant allows smaller and regional airports to meet today’s demands and prepare them for future opportunities,” FAA Associate Administrator for Airports Shannetta R. Griffin said.

Today’s grant is one of 20 awarded for FY2022 as part of the FAA Contract Tower Competitive Grant program. These grants will sustain, construct, repair, improve, modernize, replace or relocate airport-owned towers and install communications equipment.

The post Biden Administration announces $1.5 million to modernize Idaho Falls Regional Airport control tower appeared first on Local News 8.